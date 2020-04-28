SEMO’s special collection, archives documenting COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s Special Collections and Archives is inviting Southeast students, faculty and staff, and community members to share how the COVID-19 pandemic has turned daily life upside down.
Submissions will be compiled in a new collection to document this life-changing event.
This special digital collection, titled “Documenting the Pandemic: Stories from Southeast,” is currently being compiled and will be available online in Special Collections’ Digital Collections this fall.
“Staff in Kent Library’s Special Collections & Archives is trained to collect and preserve primary source materials that document our University and the regional history of Southeast Missouri,” said Roxanne Dunn, Special Collections and Archives librarian. “We’re stepping outside of that box a little bit by asking people to share these primary sources, or first-hand accounts, of how the pandemic has changed their lives and then deposit those stories and experience with Special Collections & Archives.”
Dunn said she wanted to attempt to capture how the pandemic has drastically altered the landscape both on campus and in the southeast Missouri community.
Many archives across the United States are developing similar projects and she said she was inspired by the different ways in which archivists are reaching out to the communities they serve to document their stories.
“I thought we could do something similar and try to capture the stories our Southeast community has to tell,” she said. “There are so many ways that life has changed that the Archives wants to try and capture some of that. How has the pandemic changed your educational and University experience and your daily life? Did you move off campus due to COVID-19? What was that experience like? How did you get your personal belongings off campus? We want to know how are things different now. How have students adjusted to online classes? How has going to the grocery store changed? Has anyone been infected or do they know someone who has been infected with COVID-19? What was that experience like? What do you miss most about the pre-pandemic world?”
Beginning April 28, those wishing to submit items – stories, images and video -- to the collection can upload their stories, pictures, and videos with a brief explanation here.
