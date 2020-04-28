SEMO’s special collection, archives documenting COVID-19

“I thought we could do something similar and try to capture the stories our Southeast community has to tell,” she said. “There are so many ways that life has changed that the Archives wants to try and capture some of that. How has the pandemic changed your educational and University experience and your daily life? Did you move off campus due to COVID-19? What was that experience like? How did you get your personal belongings off campus? We want to know how are things different now. How have students adjusted to online classes? How has going to the grocery store changed? Has anyone been infected or do they know someone who has been infected with COVID-19? What was that experience like? What do you miss most about the pre-pandemic world?”