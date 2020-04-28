Saxony Lutheran High School hosted drive-thru senior stroll

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Saxony Lutheran High School hosted a drive-thru senior stroll on Tuesday, April 28.
Staff and coaches were set up in the parking lot and sent well-wishes to the Class of 2020.
“Well, it’s mostly sad for me because I didn’t get to finish my senior year the way that I wanted to with my friends and soccer season, especially because I’ve been playing soccer since I was little,” said graduating senior Samantha Schnabel. “It’s just kinda sad to not finish off the way I wanted to, but it’s things like this that make this time special to me.”
Seniors and parents stayed in their car and drove around. At the end, they received their cap and gown.
