2nd White County, Ill. resident tests positive for COVID-19

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported the second White County resident tested positive for COVID-19.
The man, in his 30s, is at home in isolation.
COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases. If you have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for further guidance.
In addition, several COVID-19 hotlines have been established:
- Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH)-1-800-889-3931 DPH.SICK.ILLINOIS.GOV
- Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) 1-844-988-7800
- Ferrell Hospital (Triage Nurse) (618) 273-2275
- Harrisburg Medical Center (618)253-7671
- Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation Clinic (CRHPC) (Eldorado, Carmi, Shawneetown) 1-800-408-7351
- Community Health & Emergency Services (CHESI) 1-877-MYCHESI(692-4374)
