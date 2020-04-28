2nd White County, Ill. resident tests positive for COVID-19

By Amber Ruch | April 28, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 3:29 PM

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported the second White County resident tested positive for COVID-19.

The man, in his 30s, is at home in isolation.

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases. If you have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for further guidance.

In addition, several COVID-19 hotlines have been established:

  • Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH)-1-800-889-3931 DPH.SICK.ILLINOIS.GOV
  • Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) 1-844-988-7800
  • Ferrell Hospital (Triage Nurse) (618) 273-2275
  • Harrisburg Medical Center (618)253-7671
  • Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation Clinic (CRHPC) (Eldorado, Carmi, Shawneetown) 1-800-408-7351
  • Community Health & Emergency Services (CHESI) 1-877-MYCHESI(692-4374)

