Multi-vehicle collision on Hwy 60 in Ky. sends 2 to hospital

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) -On April 27th, 2020 at approximately 8:20 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the area of US Highway 60 westbound in front of Tractor Supply in reference to a two vehicle collision with injuries.
Billy G. McKendree, 80, of Metropolis, Illinois, was driving a 2003 silver BMW convertible eastbound on US Highway 60.
McKendree attempted to make a left hand turn through a turnaround to head westbound.
That is when a 2013 red Chevy Malibu driven by Debra A Sulivan, 57, of Paducah, collided with McKendree’s vehicle.
Both vehicles sustained severe damage.
McKendree was extricated from his vehicle.
Both McKendree and Sullivan were transported to Lourdes Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Both Lanes of US Highway 60 westbound were shut down for approximately 45 minutes.
