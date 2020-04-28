Mo. county clerks to safeguard polling places for June election

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - County clerks in southeast Missouri say they are taking precautions when it comes to the election in June.
Missouri is opening back up the state on May 4, and with that, clerks say they are going to have measures in place to ensure the safety of their election judges and voters.
Scott County Clerk Rita Milam said they will provide a variety of items at polling locations including hand sanitizers, disinfectants, screens and masks to keep them safe.
Milam said those that are at high risk can always request an absentee ballot as well.
“We can mail them an absentee ballot to their home,” Milam said. “Depending on the reason they are marking their request, their signature may have to be notarized. If they mark it due to illness or confinement, then it does not have to be notarized.”
Milam said she does expect an uptick in absentee ballot requests and feels the COVID-19 pandemic scare will affect overall voter turnout.
She wants to make the public aware that they will do their best to keep things as safe as possible and will abide by social distancing guidelines as well.
“I want to ensure that the election judges and the voters that they will be taken care of and that we will do everything that we can to make sure that the polling place is safe for them,” Milam said.
