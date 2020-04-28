Mild and Cloudy Morning

Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the 50s and low 60s starting off the morning. It will be mostly cloudy through the day with an isolated shower possible, however, most areas will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s with gusty southwesterly winds between 25-30mph.
Tonight, we will be tracking a strong line of storms and heavy rain. Damaging winds and isolated hail will be the primary hazards. The tornado threat is low, but not zero so we will be monitoring is a spin-up tornado can occur as this line moves through.
Showers will linger into Wednesday, but there will be several sunny and dry days before our next system arrives by the end of the weekend
-Lisa
