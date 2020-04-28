$6M from CARES Act to support long-term addiction recovery in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Commonwealth and Seven Counties Services received a total of $6 million for treatment programming.
The Commonwealth of Kentucky received $2 million to strengthen access to substance abuse treatment and other mental health services during the coronavirus pandemic.
Seven Counties, formerly Centerstone of Kentucky, received $4 million directly to continue its programming.
The money was delivered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“Kentuckians working toward long-term recovery face additional challenges as communities practice social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus. I’m so grateful to the mental health professionals in our Commonwealth who are leading the nation in innovative and compassionate treatment to address the ongoing substance abuse epidemic,” said Senator Mitch McConnell. “As Senate Majority Leader, I’m constantly putting Kentucky’s priorities at the center of the national discussion, and I’m proud that my CARES Act delivered the much-needed funding to continue helping save lives from substance abuse.”
According to SAMHSA, Kentucky may use the funds for mental health and substance abuse services and to support youth and Kentuckians experiencing homelessness during the pandemic.
In addition to these federal resources, Kentucky has received more than $2.7 billion from the CARES Act so far to address urgent housing, transportation, health care, education and economic development priorities.
