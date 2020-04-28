Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

MISSOURI BOAT ACCIDENT
Federal agency releasing report on Missouri duck boat deaths
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is planning to release its findings on the cause of a tourist duck boat accident that killed 17 people on a Missouri lake in July 2018. The board will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday to announce the results of an investigation into the tragedy at Table Rock Lake near Branson. A Ride the Ducks vehicle known as Stretch Duck 7 that operated on land and water sank during a storm, killing 17 of the 31 people on board. The owner of the boat, Ripley Entertainment, has settled 31 lawsuits filed by survivors or relatives of those killed.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Missouri will reopen businesses Monday, with guidelines
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says businesses and social events across the state will be able to reopen next Monday, with certain social distancing requirements. The governor announced Monday the first phase of the state's reopening will begin May 4. Parson said citizens and businesses must continue to follow social distancing requirements, and local governments may impose stricter guidelines. There will be no limits on crowd sizes at social gatherings if 6 feet of distance can be maintained between individuals. And the governor said some businesses will need to take additional precautions, such as limiting occupancy.
MISSOURI LEGISLATURE
Top Missouri lawmaker pitches $700M in state budget cuts
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A top Missouri lawmaker wants to trim $700 million from next year's state budget. Republican House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith on Monday moved to make the cuts to the governor's original $30 billion spending plan. Republican Gov. Mike Parson drafted his budget recommendations before the coronavirus started wreaking havoc on the state's economy. Lawmakers have been off work for weeks over concerns about spreading the virus. But they came back to try to pass a tightened budget before their May 8 deadline. The full House still needs to approve Smith's proposal before the budget can head to the Senate.
EXECUTION-MISSOURI-BARTON
State Supreme Court lets inmate's execution date stand
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has denied a request from a man facing execution next month for a hearing to argue that he’s innocent and impaired by a traumatic brain injury. Sixty-four-year-old Walter Barton was convicted of killing an 81-year-old mobile home park manager nearly three decades ago Barton’s case has been tied up in court for years due to mistrials, appeals and two overturned convictions. The state Supreme Court in February set a May 19 execution date. Barton sought to show evidence that he is innocent and incompetent to be executed, but the court ruled the evidence he planned to show proved neither.
STUNT DRIVER GATHERING
St. Louis police break up crowd of stunt drivers, spectators
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say they were called to downtown St. Louis this weekend to break up crowd of more than 200 stunt drivers and spectators. Television station KMOV says officers who arrived at the scene Sunday afternoon on Fourth Street found it packed with cars and people, with drivers doing burnouts in the parking lot near Busch Stadium and speeding down the street. The crowd violated a state-issued stay-at-home order and ban on gatherings of more than 10 people as part of an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. More than a dozen police vehicles and several officers on bicycles broke up the gathering, and one person was arrested.
PARMA FATALITY
24-year-old woman killed in far southeastern Missouri
PARMA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 24-year-old New Madrid woman has died in a single-vehicle crash near Parma in the Missouri Bootheel. Cape Girardeau television station KFVS reports that the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday on state Highway 153 about three miles north of Parma. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Kayla Atchley was driving a car northbound when it went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, entered the far-side ditch and rolled. Investigators say Atchley was thrown from the car and died at the scene.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Some Missouri businesses reopen with COVID-19 precautions
WASHINGTON, Mo. (AP) — Some businesses near St. Louis are reopening with some safety measures in place, after local officials lifted restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the relaxation of the Franklin County order allowed golf courses, movie theaters, concert halls, gyms, fitness studios, tanning salons, bowling alleys and skating rinks to reopen Saturday as long as they adhere to social-distancing guidelines. As of Sunday, health officials reported that 274 people in Missouri had died of COVID-19 and that there had been 6,997 confirmed cases of the disease.
JEFFERSON CITY-FATAL FIRE
Missouri man dies of injuries sustained in house fire
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 35-year-old man has died of injuries sustained in an early morning house fire in Jefferson City. Firefighters responding to call at 4:18 a.m. Sunday found heavy smoke coming from the windows and a fire in the rear of the home. A witness reported the house was potentially occupied, prompting search and rescue efforts. Firefighters located and removed Steven A. Davis from the home. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Authorities said an investigation determined the fire started in a laundry area