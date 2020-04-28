Kentucky dentists work to comply with new guidelines before reopening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most dentists in Kentucky are still closed despite many other parts of the state’s healthcare industry opening up. In Frankfort on Monday, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack announced that a new plan created by a coalition of professional dentist’s organization would be used to reopen dental offices.
“If you comply with what’s in this document, you will have fulfilled what you need to do for phase one of dentistry,” Stack said. “We’re not going to put a seal of approval on every guideline that comes out. But I will tell you, this fulfills everything you need to reopen your dental practice.”
Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear explained that dentists are at a higher risk of spreading COVID-19. That’s why the dental industry needs specific rules to reopen.
“There isn’t agreed upon guidance that has to get through given how it can spread through those offices," Beshear said. "That is a part of healthcare that we want to get open and to get open very soon, but we have to make sure we are doing it right, given how those oral secretions happen in a dentist office.”
Dr. Patrick Carroll with Exceptional Dentistry in Louisville told WAVE 3 he received a copy of the new plan on Sunday.
“I think it’s a good plan that will really keep us and our team safe,” Carroll said.
For Carroll, one of the biggest changes comes from the personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements. For the first time ever, Carroll will be required to wear a plastic face shield in addition to an N95 mask.
Carroll said securing additional PPE has been a challenge.
“What we’re having trouble finding is the disposable gowns, and we may have to go to cloth gowns which are perfectly okay, but I would say we’re probably a couple weeks from having everything we need,” he said.
In accordance with the new guidelines, Carroll’s practice will soon eliminate its physical waiting room, start screening patients at the door and ramp up already stringent hygiene. Carroll’s business partner Dr. Deborah Shoemaker said these changes will make the wait for an appointment longer.
“We can’t have the same traffic that we had previously. It’s not fair to the team or the patient,” said Shoemaker.
Dr. Mark Moats with the Kentucky Dental Association (KDA) told WAVE 3 News that specific dental providers had the option to pursue even further precautions.
“What we’ve been able to provide as a collaborative effort is a plan for all provider to assess their situations and make a decision that’s appropriate for themselves,” Moats said.
Carroll and Shoemaker said they decided to double down on keeping their exam rooms clean.
“We have air filters that are going to be in every operatory that will scrub that air clean every 15 minutes,” said Shoemaker.
Shoemakers said her orders for air filters and PPE are delayed and Exceptional Dentistry will have a hard time reopening without those items. She estimates the practice would only have enough PPE to last two weeks with an estimated burn rate of 50 full sets of equipment per day.
Gov. Andy Beshear warned dental offices Monday to wait until they’ve met the new standards before deciding to reopen.
“Don’t open until you can. Don’t put your clients at risk. Don’t spread the virus,” he said.
