7 inmates died of COVID-19 at Ohio federal prison

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Prison officials confirmed Tuesday seven inmates have now died from COVID-19 at the Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in Columbiana County.
There are a total of 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the prison.
On April 6, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine sent the Ohio National Guard to the prison on a medical mission.
The soldiers are equipped with N-95 respirators for protection and will help treat the patients, said DeWine.
They also help with transporting the seriously ill patients to the hospital, added DeWine.
The guard members are not armed and are not providing security, said DeWine.
Also, since Elkton is a federal prison, Ohio does not have the authority to release federal prisoners.
All visiting at this facility has been suspended until further notice
FCI Elkton is a low security facility that currently houses 2040 male offenders, with an adjacent Federal Satellite Low which currently houses 417 low security male offenders.
