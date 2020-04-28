Gov. Pritzker sends message to residents in ‘downstate Illinois’ on COVID-19

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Battle lines are being drawn by some in Illinois when it comes to the state’s COVID-19 response.
In an outcry on social media and in letters, some Illinoisans want Governor JB Pritzker to take a regional or county-by-county approach with COVID-19 restrictions in the state.
Some believe the virus is a Chicago or Cook County problem and the rest of the state should not suffer under the statewide stay at home order.
In another effort, a group of leaders and lawmakers have asked the governor to loosen COVID-19 restrictions in southern Illinois. Others on social media have made the same request.
In a Facebook post on Monday, Gov. Pritzker stated this is not an option. He said “COVID-19 knows no county or regional boundaries."
According to the governor, when listing counties by infection rate, two of the five highest are downstate:
- Cook County (13,271 COVID-19 positive cases, 575 deaths)
- Jasper County (42 COVID-19 positive cases, 3 deaths)
- Lake County (3,080 COVID-19 positive cases, 118 deaths)
- Will County (2,173 COVID-19 positive cases, 136 deaths)
- Randolph County (109 COVID-19 positive cases, 1 death)
Gov. Pritzker also said two southern Illinois counties, Jasper and Monroe, have two of the highest deaths per capita.
The governor stated he understands some disagree with his decisions, but he is following the guidance of scientists and experts for the entire state.
He is urging Illinoisans to continue to follow the course of the stay at home order.
Gov. Pritzker is scheduled to give his next COVID-19 response update on Tuesday, April 28 at 2:30 p.m.
On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,980 new COVID-19 cases in the state, including 50 deaths.
Currently, a total of 45,883 individuals tested positive for the virus in Illinois and 1,983 deaths have been reported.
The Department reported within the past 24 hours, labs processed 12,676 specimens for a total of 227,628.
