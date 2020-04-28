7,000 free COVID-19 tests conducted in Tenn. over weekend

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - With the help of the National Guard and health department, the governor said 7,000 free COVID-19 tests were conducted throughout Tennessee over the weekend.
Governor Bill Lee said Unified-Command Group has conducted more than 18,000 tests in a two-week period, bringing the total number of tests to 150,000.
He urged Tennesseans to take advantage of the service, especially those who will start returning to work during the phased reopen. Free COVID-19 tests are available five days a week at local health departments.
Drive-thru testing sites will also be available during the weekend of May 2-3. A full list of sites is available here.
Governor Lee also discussed antibody testing. He said the Tennessee Department of Health will be distributing a technical brief to health care providers in with details about antibody testing and its limitations. TDH is also working on a plan to test of up 10,000 health care workers in Tennessee’s public teaching hospitals.
As of Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 9,918 total positive cases of COVID-19 and 184 deaths.
Of the total cases, 4,720 people recovered.
A total of 154,402 tests had been conducted in the state.
Governor Bill Lee is expected to give an update on case numbers during his COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28.
