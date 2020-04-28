Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 2 new COVID-19 cases in region

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 28.
The new cases include a man in his 60s and a woman in her 20s, both from Williamson County.
According to the health department, both are at home in isolation. They say the two people acquired the virus through community spread while working at Gilster-Mary Lee Corp.
As of Tuesday, there are a total of 28 lab-confirmed positives in Williamson County and eight lab-confirmed positives in Franklin County.
Of these positive cases, 12 have recovered in Williamson County and five have recovered in Franklin County.
Gilster-Mary Lee released the following statement on April 23 regarding COVID-19:
"Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. has been proud to manufacture safe, quality food products and put our families and communities first for almost 125 years. Our focus remains equally on both food and employee safety. The COVID-19 crisis is challenging every American. The production of food is among the most essential industries now, but we also recognize the health concerns of our employees.
“We have experienced some positive COVID-19 cases among our Illinois work force. However, we are working closely with the Randolph, Jackson and Perry County, Illinois Health Departments, the Illinois Department of Public Health, local hospitals and medical experts, the Illinois Manufacturers Association, and outside food safety experts to protect our employees and continue to produce much needed food for grocery stores, food banks, nursing homes and other customers. We are monitoring the evolving best practices among the food industry in Illinois and nationally and implementing them as they fit our operations. We greatly appreciate the partnership and support the local public health agencies have provided us. Through this cooperation, we are confident that together we will overcome these difficult times.”
