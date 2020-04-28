Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 2 new COVID-19 cases in region

“We have experienced some positive COVID-19 cases among our Illinois work force. However, we are working closely with the Randolph, Jackson and Perry County, Illinois Health Departments, the Illinois Department of Public Health, local hospitals and medical experts, the Illinois Manufacturers Association, and outside food safety experts to protect our employees and continue to produce much needed food for grocery stores, food banks, nursing homes and other customers. We are monitoring the evolving best practices among the food industry in Illinois and nationally and implementing them as they fit our operations. We greatly appreciate the partnership and support the local public health agencies have provided us. Through this cooperation, we are confident that together we will overcome these difficult times.”