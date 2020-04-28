First Alert: Severe weather possible this evening, tonight

(KFVS) - Tuesday morning is starting off partly cloudy with mild temperatures in the 50s and low 60s.
Isolated showers are possible this afternoon, but most areas will remain dry and cloudy.
Highs today will be in the mid 70s with gusty winds between 25 to 30 mph.
This evening and tonight there is a chance for severe weather as a strong line of storms push into the Heartland.
Heavy rain, damaging winds and isolated hail will be the primary concerns.
Lisa Micheals says the tornado threat remains low, but not out of the question. A spin-up tornado is possible as the storms move through.
Lisa Micheals says the tornado threat remains low, but not out of the question. A spin-up tornado is possible as the storms move through.
Showers will linger into Wednesday.
Sunny and dry conditions returns for the next few days.
