4,4146 COVID-19 cases, 213 deaths reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Heath announced there are 4,146 total positive cases of COVID-19, 213 deaths and at least 1,521 recoveries in the state, as of Monday, April 27.
A total of 48,799 Kentuckians had been tested for COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians to fill up all available testing slots at multiple sites throughout the commonwealth.
Also on Monday, Gov. Beshear announced there were at least 87 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky and five new deaths.
The governor said Monday’s totals for cases and deaths include one that is being listed as a “probable case” pending more investigation.
Kentucky took its first step in reopening on Monday under the Healthy at Work initiative. Limited healthcare services became available.
Phase 2 of the plan is expected to start on May 6, with two additional phases to follow.
Gov. Beshear is scheduled to give his next update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Tuesday, April 28 at 4p.m.
