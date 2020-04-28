Carbondale school district offers free WiFi to its students

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Many Heartland schools are offering the best capabilities for online learning as they can. Carbondale District 95 is not any different.
The district at all four of its school is offering free WiFi for all students. The District said 70 percent of the student body in Carbondale is living below the poverty line.
“We’ve only got about 60 percent of our population that has access to the internet and about 60 percent that have access to a device," Principal Robbey Clark-Stokes said.
Clark-Stokes is also the mastermind of putting WiFi up on school premises. He knows not all students have internet access, but he wants the best learning experience for all kids in the district.
“We wanted to make the extra effort to make sure they have the connectivity," he said.
The WiFi is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Clark-Stokes and the rest of the teaching faculty is missing their students dearly.
“We’re really missing our kids and we can’t wait to see them again," he said. "Hopefully in August we’ll come back and celebrate them and get back to work.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.