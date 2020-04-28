Carbondale police search for 2 suspects in home invasion, robbery

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for two suspects in connection a robbery and shooting.
At around 5:13 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, police responded to the 900 block of West Sycamore Street for a report of a gunshot victim.
According to police, two masked and armed suspects entered a home, demanding money. In the process of the robbery, police say one victim was shot and another was hit by one of the suspects with a gun.
The suspects ran from the home.
One was described as a white male wearing a ball cap, frameless glasses, a dark color sweatshirt with a hood and black shoes with red or pink laces. He was described as 5-feet, 7-inches to 6-feet tall.
The second suspect was a black male wearing a white and red bandana, a dark color sweatshirt with a hood, glasses with amber color lenses, a white ball cap and dark color shoes. He was said to be 6-feet to 6-feet, 3-inches tall.
According to police, the victim is being treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS.
