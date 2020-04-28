Cape Girardeau Co. sheriff: Woman falsely claimed to be COVID-19 positive, in contact with jail inmate

Cape Girardeau Co. sheriff: Woman falsely claimed to be COVID-19 positive, in contact with jail inmate
Brittany Scholl is facing a terroristic threatening charge after deputies say she falsely told the jail she was COVID-19 positive and had been in contact with an inmate. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch | April 28, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 2:41 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of falsely claiming to be COVID-19 positive and in contact with a county jail inmate.

Brittany Rebecca Scholl, 26, of St. Louis, was charged with the class D felony of making a terroristic threat in the first degree.

On April 12, deputies say she told the Cape Girardeau County Jail she was COVID-19 positive and had been in physical contact with an inmate in the Jail at the time. Deputies say these statements were not true.

News Release FROM: Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson DATE: April 28, 2020 On Tuesday, April 28, 2020 Cape Girardeau...

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

She’s in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.

Her bond was set at $25,000 cash only on the terroristic threat and a separate warrant from the Jackson Police Department for felony stealing and felony forgery. Her bond was set at $10,000 cash only on those charges.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.