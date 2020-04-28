Cape Girardeau Co. sheriff: Woman falsely claimed to be COVID-19 positive, in contact with jail inmate

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of falsely claiming to be COVID-19 positive and in contact with a county jail inmate.
Brittany Rebecca Scholl, 26, of St. Louis, was charged with the class D felony of making a terroristic threat in the first degree.
On April 12, deputies say she told the Cape Girardeau County Jail she was COVID-19 positive and had been in physical contact with an inmate in the Jail at the time. Deputies say these statements were not true.
She’s in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.
Her bond was set at $25,000 cash only on the terroristic threat and a separate warrant from the Jackson Police Department for felony stealing and felony forgery. Her bond was set at $10,000 cash only on those charges.
