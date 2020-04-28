Ameren Missouri customers affected by COVID-19 can apply for energy assistance

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Ameren-Missouri customers financially affected by the COVID-19 crisis can apply for federal help when it comes to paying their energy bills.
Customers who can not afford to pay their natural gas or electric bill due to lost wages or reduced work hours can apply for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Through the CARES Act, LIHEAP was expanded to those affected by the coronavirus.
The application period for the LIHEAP heating program has been extended to May 31.
Applicants approved can use a one-time payment of up to $300 for a heating bill from November 2019 through May 31.
LIHEAP also includes an Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP), which helps pay up to $800 toward fuel bills when a household’s energy is shut off or at risk of disconnection.
To apply for one or both programs, customers will need to provide copies of income documentation, such as paystubs, a letter from their employer on letterhead stating how their employment status has been impacted by the coronavirus, a recent heating bill, a payment reminder letter (to qualify for ECIP) and copies of Social Security cards for all members of the household, in addition to completing the application form.
To be eligible, customers must:
- Be responsible for paying home heating costs.
- Have $3,000 or less in bank accounts, retirement accounts or investments.
- Have a household income less than 135% of the federal poverty level (a monthly income of $2,400 for a family of three or $2,897 for a family of four).
- Be a U.S. citizen or legally admitted for permanent residence
For more information and an application, click here.
For a complete list of energy assistance programs through Ameren Missouri, click here.
