8 additional COVID-19 positives in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19.
The case details are below.
- 1 female in her 30s
- 1 female in her 40s
- 1 in her 50s
- 1 male in his 20s
- 1 male in his 30s
- 2 males in their 50s
- 1 male in his 60s
All of these individuals are believed to have acquired the disease through local contact with known cases.
They have all been placed in isolation.
To date, there have been 77 laboratory confirmed cases in Jackson County.
Seven deaths have been linked to the virus in the county.
Twenty-nine of the positive individuals have been released from isolation.
