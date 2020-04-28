Accused Marshall Co. High School shooter Gabe Parker enters guilty plea

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The accused Marshall County High School shooter entered a guilty plea on Tuesday, April 28.
Gabe Parker was charged with two counts of murder and multiple counts of assault.
He entered a guilty plea during a hearing via Skype. The hearing date was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Parker faces 70 years in prison to run concurrent with a life sentence.
His sentencing was set for June 12 at 1 p.m.
The charges stem from a deadly shooting at Marshall County High School in January 2018.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.