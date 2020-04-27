Wide Range of Temperatures this Morning

Light fog is possible in our eastern counties this morning. Clouds are moving into southeast Missouri with the chance of isolated rain and rumble of thunder possible. This will be very light of what continues to stay with us through the day. Kentucky, Tennessee and most of southern Illinois will stay dry seeing longer duration of sunlight until clouds arrive by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s near Tennessee. Chances of rain are about 20% with winds that may gusts up to 20mph.