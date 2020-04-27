What you need to know April 27

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, April 27.
A chilly start to your Monday. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Isolated rain and thunderstorms are possible for parts of southeast Missouri throughout the day.
Kentucky, Tennessee and most of southern Illinois will stay dry and sunny, until clouds move in during the afternoon.
Highs today will range in the upper 60s to low 70 near Tennessee.
Tonight, cloud cover continues to increase.
There is a chance for isolated rain and thunderstorms tomorrow ahead of a line of storms in the evening through early Wednesday morning. Damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated hail is the primary threat. The risk for a tornado is small, but still possible.
- Today and tomorrow, the Perry County Health Department, in Missouri will be hosting a mass COVID-19 drive-thru testing event, exclusively for Perry County residents.
- The Mississippi County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Phase 1 of reopening Kentucky begins today with non-urgent healthcare services resuming.
- Despite a statewide stay-at-home order, Chicago police had to break up several rowdy house parties over the weekend.
- All remaining patients on the USNS Comfort docked in New York City have been transferred off the ship.
- According to health experts, social distancing recommendations will need to be practiced through summer.
- Brad Pitt portrayed Dr. Anthony Fauci in the second at-home episode of “Saturday Night Live.”
- A Connecticut father’s love lives on, thanks to a message the 32-year-old left behind for his wife and two young children before he died from the novel coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.