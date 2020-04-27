UT Martin to hold virtual commencement ceremony

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The University of Tennessee at in Martin will hold a virtual commencement ceremony to honor seniors earning their degrees.
University leaders made the decision to hold the tradition in-person ceremony online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and CDC social distancing guidelines.
During the ceremony, the name and photo of each graduate will be aired.
There are more than 700 undergraduate and graduate students receiving degrees.
UT Martin said an in-person graduation ceremony is currently being planned for August 2020 in the Elam Center.
