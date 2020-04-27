U.S. 45 Ohio River ‘Brookport’ Bridge to close Thursday for walk-through inspection

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge on Thursday morning, April 30.
It will be closed to all traffic starting at 8:45 a.m. for an annual walk-through inspection. It’s expected to be open by noon on Thursday.
There will be no marked detour. Drivers may self-detour via the I-24 Ohio River Bridge between Paducah and Metropolis.
According to KYTC, all Kentucky bridges are subject to a detailed inspection every two years with long-span river and lake bridges getting an additional annual walk-through safety check annually.
Also known as the Brookport Bridge and the Irvin S. Cobb Bridge, it’s located on U.S. 45 in McCracken County at mile point 12.882.
The bridge has a 15-ton load limit due to deck width. It is restricted to vehicles no more than 8 feet wide and has a 9-foot, 6-inch vehicle height restriction, which prohibits most commercial trucks and prohibits all STAA trucks. Farm equipment and permitted loads of any kind are prohibited from crossing.
