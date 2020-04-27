48 total positive cases of COVID-19, 26 recovered in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Health Department reported one new positive case of COVID-19 in the county on Monday, April 27.
That brings the total to 48 positive cases with 26 recovered.
Of the positive cases, the health department says 11 are county residents, 19 are Cape Girardeau city residents and 18 are Jackson residents.
In regards to Governor Parson’s “Show Me Strong Recovery Plan,” the health department said local officials plan to engage local organizations, health providers and other stakeholders as a local plan is developed.
“We will return to a new normal, but like the governor said, it will be like turning a dial not flipping a switch,” said Cape Girardeau County Public Health Director Jane Wernsman. “Your health department and our regional partners will be reviewing the information the state released today to evaluate how it will work locally.”
The health department said social distancing has successfully flattened the curve locally, there are still new cases identified on most days.
Additionally, all businesses are encouraged to do the following:
- Implement basic infection prevention measures informed by industry best practices
- Modify physical workspaces to maximize social distancing
- Minimize business travel
- Develop an infectious disease preparedness and response plan
- Do not allow symptomatic people to physically return to work until cleared by a medical provider
- Encourage telework whenever possible and feasible with business operations
- Return to work in phases and/or split shifts
- Limit access to common areas where personnel are likely to congregate and interact
- Ensure that sick leave policies are flexible and consistent with public health guidance
- Require employees to wear face masks
Like the governor, Public Health Director Wernsman urged common sense.
“Do what you can to protect yourself, your family and your community. Stay informed through additional local announcements and guidelines.”
