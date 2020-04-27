They’re back: Peregrine falcons return to nest near St. Louis; Watch hatchlings live

WEST ALTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A pair of peregrine falcons are again calling a nesting box home at Ameren Missouri’s Sioux Energy Center in West Alton, Mo.
For a ninth year, Ameren Missouri’s Falcon Cam has captured the moment a baby peregrine hatches from its egg.
This year there are three hatchlings in the nest along the bluffs of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers.
The family will call the nest home for the next six weeks.
In partnership with the World Bird Sanctuary and Missouri Department of Conservation, Ameren Missouri has live-streamed the entire nesting season to give people the chance to watch the lives of these bird of prey unfold.
To watch the Falcon Cam live, click here. The live stream from the camera is available daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The camera will stay live until the chicks have left the nest.
According to Ameren, viewers have been watching the eggs since mid-March.
Conservationists have been keeping a close eye on the parents and chicks.
“Before they leave the nest, the chicks’ feet will be fitted with tiny tracking numbers," said Sarah Kendrick, state ornithologist, Missouri Department of Conservation. "This non-invasive procedure is harmless to the bird and provides researchers with helpful data about its migration patterns. The tracking data is housed by the U.S. Geological Survey’s nationwide database and can help identify potential threats to the peregrine falcon population.”
Experts state the chicks will begin to fly in about seven weeks, then they will learn how to hunt.
Jeff Meshach, the Deputy Director with The World Bird Sanctuary, keeps a log of activity at the nest. Click here to read his log and to ask questions.
The peregrine falcon is considered the fastest animal on earth. They have been clocked diving at 261 miles-per-hour.
The following are some peregrine falcon facts:
- Female peregrines average 2 lbs., 4 ounces with a 40-inch wingspan.
- Males average 1 lb., 6 ounces with a 30-inch wingspan.
- Egg incubation time is approximately 30 days.
- The eggs usually hatch in late April.
- Chicks typically begin flying about 42 days after hatching.
- When hunting, peregrines dive down on their prey at speeds well over 200 mph
According to Ameren, for the past eight years, tens of thousands of viewers from around the world have tuned in from March to June to watch as the falcons raise their chicks.
