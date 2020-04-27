1st COVID-19 death reported in Marshall County, Ky.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Marshall County Health Department reported the county’s first COVID-19-related death.
The Department confirmed an 86-year-old woman who had been in an area hospital passed away.
Also on Monday, the health department reported one new positive case of COVID-19. They said a 55-year-old man was isolating in an area hospital.
This brings the total number of positive cases in the county to 32. Of those, the health department said 11 have fully recovered.
