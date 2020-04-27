Southern Seven reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

Southern Seven reports 6 new COVID-19 cases
The Southern Seven Health Department confirms six new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region. (Source: Bernadette Heier)
By Jessica Ladd | April 27, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 3:39 PM

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUTNIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department confirms six new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.

The cases are as follows:

  • 1 female in her 50’s from Alexander County.
  • 1 female in her 30’s from Johnson County.
  • 1 male in his 30’s from Massac County.
  • 2 males from Pulaski County, both in their 20’s.
  • 1 male in his 40’s from Union County

All persons are being isolated.

Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 37 cases and no deaths.

Southern Seven Health Department confirms two more individuals have recovered from COVID-19 as well.

One is from Pulaski County.

The other is from Union County.

This brings the total number of recovered individuals to 11.

The number of individuals confirmed, to date, with COVID-19 within the Southern Seven Counties are bellow.

Alexander

  • 3 cases

Hardin

  • 1 case

Johnson

  • 4 cases, 2 Have recovered

Massac

  • 4 cases, 3 have recovered

Pope

  • 0

Pulaski

  • 17, 5 have recovered

Union

  • 8 cases, 1 has recovered

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.