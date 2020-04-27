Southern Seven reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUTNIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department confirms six new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
The cases are as follows:
- 1 female in her 50’s from Alexander County.
- 1 female in her 30’s from Johnson County.
- 1 male in his 30’s from Massac County.
- 2 males from Pulaski County, both in their 20’s.
- 1 male in his 40’s from Union County
All persons are being isolated.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 37 cases and no deaths.
Southern Seven Health Department confirms two more individuals have recovered from COVID-19 as well.
One is from Pulaski County.
The other is from Union County.
This brings the total number of recovered individuals to 11.
The number of individuals confirmed, to date, with COVID-19 within the Southern Seven Counties are bellow.
Alexander
- 3 cases
Hardin
- 1 case
Johnson
- 4 cases, 2 Have recovered
Massac
- 4 cases, 3 have recovered
Pope
- 0
Pulaski
- 17, 5 have recovered
Union
- 8 cases, 1 has recovered
