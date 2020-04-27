Southeast Mo. State to host 2021 USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate National Championships

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2021 USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate National Championships will be at the Show Me Center April 9-11.
According to Southeast Missouri State University, Thursday, April 8 will serve as a practice day, and will include a banquet prior to the start of competition.
The three-day championships will feature gymnasts from 12 Division I, Division II and Division III colleges and universities. It will determine the national team, all-around and individual event champions and medalists.
These include Brown University, Centenary College, Cornell University, Lindenwood University Seattle Pacific University, Southern Connecticut State University, Texas Women’s University, the United States Air Force Academy, the University of Bridgeport, West Chester University, Yale University and SEMO.
“We are excited to host this premiere event here on campus next year at the Show Me Center,” said SEMO head coach Ashley Lawson. “This is a great opportunity for fans and young gymnasts to watch some amazing gymnastics, and a way to help support our local community with revenue from over 250 student-athletes, along with their families and fans.”
Ticket information will be available in the fall or later in the summer.
Lindenwood won the 2019 National Championship in Bridgeport, Conn. The 2020 Championships scheduled for Ithaca, New York were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Southeast has had a total of 11 individual qualifiers compete at the USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate National Championships in 2018 and 2019.
