SIU chancellor candidate withdraws from search

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The number of candidates for chancellor of Southern Illinois University Carbondale has dropped to two.
According to SIU System President Dan Mahony, Kenneth R. Evans, president of Lamar University in Texas, withdrew his candidacy for chancellor on Sunday, April 16.
Evans’ withdraw comes after his virtual interview on April 23.
The two remaining finalists are Susan R. Stapleton and Austin A. Lane.
Stapleton is a special assistant to the provost at Western Michigan University.
Lane is a former president of Texas Southern University.
For more information on the candidates, click here.
Mahony said he would like to have a new chancellor in place by July 1.
The new chancellor will replace John M. Dunn, who has served as interim chancellor since January 2019.
Dunn’s appointment followed the death of previous Chancellor Carlo Montemagno in October 2018.
