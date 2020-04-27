Shawnee Health Service receives $250,000 grant from Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund

ILLINOIS (KFVS) -Shawnee Health Service received a $250,000 grant from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund to serve the state’s most vulnerable residents.
Shawnee Health Service will use these funds to assist southern Illinoisans with food and basic needs; temporary housing, rent, utilities, or mortgage; and out-of-pocket medical costs.
The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund was set up to support residents in need and supply them with emergency food and basic supplies; interim housing and shelter; primary health care services; utility and financial assistance; supports for children and other vulnerable populations, and nonprofit safety and operations assistance.
“Thanks to the generosity of so many, these funds will deliver immediate support for people in every part of Illinois, providing critical services and basic needs such as food, shelter, diapers, support for our seniors and so much more,” said Penny Pritzker, chair of the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.
