Severe weather possible Tuesday evening and Tuesday night

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a few showers possible. The scattered light showers will continue through the first half of Tuesday too. Many areas will remain dry, especially the farther east you are in the Heartland. Late in the day a few isolated storms are possible mainly over southeast Missouri but the biggest threat for severe weather will arrive after 7PM. A line of storms will push into our western counties by the later evening hours on Tuesday and continue to track east through the overnight hours. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat as these storms push into the area. There is the chance for isolated hail too. The threat for tornadoes looks low at this time, but like many of our events, it is not zero. The storms will move out through the early morning hours, but lingering showers likely on Wednesday for parts of the Heartland.