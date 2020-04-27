Restaurants reopen in Tenn. Monday, retailers on Wednesday

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - Governor Bill Lee’s plan to reopen Tennessee began on Monday, April 27.
Restaurants are able to open at 50 percent capacity, with some restrictions.
Bars at restaurants must stay closed, tables must be spaced at least six feet apart and staff must wear masks and gloves. Other requirements can be found here.
Retail shops can begin to reopen on Wednesday, but they must operate at 50 capacity, employees must wear masks and other personal protection items, establish one-way aisles and remind customers and staff about social distancing with signs, audio announcements and floor decals.
Customers must also wear masks.
Gov. Lee announced the guidance for reopening Tennessee on Friday during his daily COVID-19 update.
On Sunday, April 26, the Tennessee Department of Health announced 478 news COVID-19 cases, three deaths and 60 recoveries in the state.
Currently, 9,667 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Tennessee, including 181 deaths and 4,527 recoveries.
