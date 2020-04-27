Report: College attainment on the rise in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - According to a report form the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), the combined number of undergraduate degrees and credentials rose 3.5 percent for 2018-2019.
Data from the report shows nearly 47 percent of Kentucky adults now have a postsecondary credential, which is up from 42.5 percent in 2014. This is also a 4.5 percentage point gain compared to a national 3 percentage point gain during the same time period.
The following is other key findings in the report:
- Bachelor’s degrees conferred to minority students at public and private institutions increased 5.3%.
- The number of bachelor’s degrees at Kentucky’s four-year institutions remained essentially flat across the state.
- Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) accounted for most of the growth; degrees and credentials increased 4.8%
- At KCTCS, associate degrees rose 2.2%; short-term certificates jumped 6.5%; and credentials awarded to minority students increased 7.4%.
- Total master’s, professional and doctoral degrees climbed 14.3%.
- The six-year graduation rate for public four-year institutions hit 55%, up from 54.5% in the previous year. The three-year rate at KCTCS rose to 33.9%, up from 31%.
- First-year to second-year retention increased 1.3 percentage points to 78.2% at public universities, and 2.2 percentage points to 55.5% at KCTCS.
CPE’s goal is to have at least 60 percent of Kentucky adults with a postsecondary degree or credential by 2030.
To meet the 2030 goal, Kentucky needs a 1.7 percent average annual increase in undergraduate degrees and credentials.
