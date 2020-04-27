Report: College attainment on the rise in Ky.

Report: College attainment on the rise in Ky.
Students listen to a lecture in a university classroom. (Source: Pixabay)
By Marsha Heller | April 27, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT - Updated April 27 at 9:31 AM

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - According to a report form the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), the combined number of undergraduate degrees and credentials rose 3.5 percent for 2018-2019.

Data from the report shows nearly 47 percent of Kentucky adults now have a postsecondary credential, which is up from 42.5 percent in 2014. This is also a 4.5 percentage point gain compared to a national 3 percentage point gain during the same time period.

The following is other key findings in the report:

  • Bachelor’s degrees conferred to minority students at public and private institutions increased 5.3%.
  • The number of bachelor’s degrees at Kentucky’s four-year institutions remained essentially flat across the state.
  • Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) accounted for most of the growth; degrees and credentials increased 4.8%
  • At KCTCS, associate degrees rose 2.2%; short-term certificates jumped 6.5%; and credentials awarded to minority students increased 7.4%.
  • Total master’s, professional and doctoral degrees climbed 14.3%.
  • The six-year graduation rate for public four-year institutions hit 55%, up from 54.5% in the previous year. The three-year rate at KCTCS rose to 33.9%, up from 31%.
  • First-year to second-year retention increased 1.3 percentage points to 78.2% at public universities, and 2.2 percentage points to 55.5% at KCTCS.

CPE’s goal is to have at least 60 percent of Kentucky adults with a postsecondary degree or credential by 2030.

To meet the 2030 goal, Kentucky needs a 1.7 percent average annual increase in undergraduate degrees and credentials.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.