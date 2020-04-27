Perry County, Mo. consolidates polling locations for June 2 election

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county will be consolidating and relocating some polling locations.
According to the Clerk’s Office, this affects close to 5,000 of Perry County’s registered voters. In the coming days, they will receive a postcard from the Perry County Clerk’s Office with information on their updated voting location.
Polling locations impacted by the decision include Farrar, Longtown, Lithium, Perryville P-1 and P-4. Voters who previously cast their ballot at Salem Lutheran School in Farrar will now vote at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Crosstown, Longtown’s voters will now cast their ballot at Grace Lutheran School in Uniontown, Lithium voters will now vote at Elizabeth Seton Hall in Brewer and Perryville’s P-1, Perry County Senior Center voters will join P-4, National Guard Armory voters and cast their ballots at the Perry Park Center.
Perry County Clerk Jared Kutz said consolidating some of the polls was necessary for the health and safety of the election judges, especially those in the at-risk category.
“Our election judges are the most crucial part of ensuring our voters can cast a ballot on Election Day, and with continued concerns over COVID-19 it was in the best interest of all parties to reduce the number of judges required to manage fewer polling places so we can protect our judges more efficiently,” Kutz said.
Deciding what voting locations to move and consolidate was not easy.
“The decision to combine the polling locations, previously housed at the Perry County Senior Center and Armory, was something of a consideration for quite some time,” he said. “Due to the fact that the Senior Center is a very active building on a daily basis which can create voting logistical difficulties during the lunch hour, and the Armory, while typically an ideal place for polling place, there have been times when concerns arose if we would have access to the facility on election day due to national security threats if our local guard unit were activated.”
Voters can expect to see increased safety and sanitation measures at all polling locations.
Election judges will wear protective masks and gloves while helping voters. Voting booths and equipment will be sanitized periodically on election day, and hand sanitizer will be available to voters before checking in and after casting their ballots.
In addition to the June 2 election that was postponed from April 7 due to the coronavirus outbreak, Perry County has two more elections before the end of the year; the August 4 primary election and the November 3 general election.
Voters are reminded absentee voting opens six weeks before any election.
Those unable to make it to their polling location on the date of the election can cast a ballot in person Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Perry County Clerk’s Office, 321 N. Main St., Suite 2.
For more information, you can contact the Clerk’s Office at 573-547-4242.
