Paducah police looking for man accused of assaulting another

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is wanted after he allegedly assaulted another man.
Erich L. Sternberg, 54, was charged on a warrant with second-degree assault.
Paducah police say they were called to a convenience store on Hinkleville Rd. around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21.
They say they found a Hopkinsville man sitting on the edge of the parking lot, bleeding from wounds on his head.
Police say the man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. During an interview, they say he told them Sternberg assaulted him for unknown reasons.
A short time later, police say Sternberg called Paducah’s E911 Telecommunications Center and told a dispatcher he assaulted the man because the man stole his wallet.
When an officer talked to Sternberg later, police say Sternberg alleged the man had stolen money from him.
Anyone with information on Sternberg’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information may also be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.
