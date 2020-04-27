2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Jefferson Co., Ill.

A man and a woman in their 80s, who were residents at a long-term facility, lost their battle with COVID-19. (Source: WXIX)
By Marsha Heller | April 27, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT - Updated April 27 at 10:15 AM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Health Department in southern Illinois announced two long-term care residents have lost their battle with COVID-19.

The patients were a man and a woman in their 80s.

The health department said they have not been notified of any new positive COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County in the past 24 hours.

Currently, 84 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, including nine deaths and 15 released from isolation.

