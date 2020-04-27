2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Jefferson Co., Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Health Department in southern Illinois announced two long-term care residents have lost their battle with COVID-19.
The patients were a man and a woman in their 80s.
The health department said they have not been notified of any new positive COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County in the past 24 hours.
Currently, 84 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, including nine deaths and 15 released from isolation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.