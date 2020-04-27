MO National Guards help distribute food at southeast Missouri schools

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri National Guard and DESE (Department of Elementary and Secondary Education) are working together to bring in troops to help feed students all across the State of Missouri, which includes areas in the Bootheel around Sikeston, Essex and Cape Girardeau.
Missouri National Guard members are helping out at select schools in Southeast Missouri.
They started helping distribute school lunches for Kindergarten through 18-year-old students on Monday, April 27.
We talked with Cape Central School District Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass who said their schools have already provided more than 70,000 breakfast and lunch meals for their students since they closed their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Glass said having the National Guard here helps them out to give some relief for those staff members and volunteers who are out there every day providing nutritious meals.
"So they're going to be able to go home and take a break from the action for a little bit," Dr. Glass said. "I'm sure they have things they can attend to at home, but really it's just to give them a mental break, a break from working and distributing these and allow them to be home with their families."
We caught up with soldiers with the 1221st Transportation Company at Blanchard Elementary in Cape Girardeau where they helped bag up food and delivered lunch to area residents that pulled up to the school needing food.
There are 50 soldiers serving food at four elementary schools in Cape Girardeau.
We talked with Second Lieutenant Brittany Ellis who said it’s important to make sure these kids don’t go hungry during this time with COVID-19 sweeping across the state.
“It’s really rewarding,” Ellis said. “It’s really rewarding for myself and I know it’s really rewarding for my soldiers who are out here helping me. They get to see kids and get to interact with them, which we don’t get to do that often.”
Bethel Assembly of God Associate Pastor Duane Meade drove in to collect dozens of meals for children at his congregation. He said he is glad to see the guard and is thankful for all the volunteers and staff that provided meals since the closure of the school.
“The people in there preparing all the meals is a lot of hard work,” Meade said. “So it’s good that they’re getting a break.”
The locations receiving assistance from the Missouri National Guard chose to participate in this partnership for a variety of reasons. Many locations are small, rural school districts where workforce capacity issues are a growing concern amid the COVID-19 pandemic according to a release from the Missouri National Guard.
“Feeding students is one of the many essential supports that our local schools and their staff members are continuing to provide during this period of distance learning,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “We cannot thank our partners with the National Guard enough for coming alongside our local leaders to support our schools and Missouri families.”
“Your Missouri National Guard is proud to be a part of this very important mission,” said Col. Denise Wilkinson, Commander of 70th Troop Command. “Assisting DESE with meal distribution to ensure Missouri children receive the nutritional meals they need is another great example of the enduring partnerships and strong teams we’re building during these challenging times.”
The National Guard will be sending nearly 200 troops to 11 schools across Missouri all together.
The troops will continue to stay several weeks to help out through May 21.
“We are thankful to the National Guard for helping us continue to fight childhood hunger,” said Dr. Glass. “Many families in the Cape community and across the nation are depending on public school districts to continue providing nourishing meals to children during the pandemic. We’re thankful that our state leaders recognized the value in providing us support to help continue this service. This allows us to give our volunteers a well-deserved break.”
