Missouri hospitals and health care providers receive additional $175 million in COVID-19 aid

“Hospitals and health care providers are on the front lines of responding to this pandemic,” said Blunt. “Not only are they caring for patients, they have had to significantly change the way they operate to make sure resources are available to respond to the coronavirus. Today’s announcement allocates another $175 million to Missouri providers, in addition to the $618.6 million that was allocated earlier this month, to help with the challenges they are facing. Congress has also worked with President Trump to provide additional resources to hospitals and health care providers in the latest coronavirus relief bill that was signed into law on Friday. I urge the Department of Health and Human Services to move quickly to get that funding out.”