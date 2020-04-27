Missouri hospitals and health care providers receive additional $175 million in COVID-19 aid

WASHINGTON (KFVS) -U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced on Apirl 27 that the Department of Health and Human Services is providing an additional $175 million in coronavirus-related relief to Missouri hospitals and health care providers.
“Hospitals and health care providers are on the front lines of responding to this pandemic,” said Blunt. “Not only are they caring for patients, they have had to significantly change the way they operate to make sure resources are available to respond to the coronavirus. Today’s announcement allocates another $175 million to Missouri providers, in addition to the $618.6 million that was allocated earlier this month, to help with the challenges they are facing. Congress has also worked with President Trump to provide additional resources to hospitals and health care providers in the latest coronavirus relief bill that was signed into law on Friday. I urge the Department of Health and Human Services to move quickly to get that funding out.”
This funding was included in the CARES Act, which provided $100 billion in funding for hospitals and health care providers nationwide.
The Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which was signed into law on Friday, included an additional $75 billion for hospitals and health care providers.
Blunt previously announced that Missouri hospitals received $618.6 million from the CARES Act in the first round of funding allocated by HHS, bringing the total amount of funding to $793.7 million.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.