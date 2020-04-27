Local business reacts to Parson’s reopening plan

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A local coffee shop is looking forward to seeing customers walk through the doors again.
“We’ll be open 6 a.m. Monday morning for sure with bells on," said Bob Schooley, owner of Ground A-Bout coffee shop in Jackson. “We’re excited, we’re really excited.”
Schooley says when he reopens his shop on May 4, he’ll follow the guidelines laid out by Missouri Governor Mike Parson. He said his shop will do whatever is necessary.
“If it’s part of the first phase that there has to be a limit on people inside, then we’ll limit people inside. We’ll count the number and make sure we stay under that number...if there’s a limit to the distance they need to be close, then we will mark off spots and tables where somebody can sit but they have to remain so many feet away," Schooley said.
The shop will be taking extra sanitation measures as well. He says they’ll clean eight to twelve times a day if they have to.
Schooley said Jackson has a strong community, so he is hopeful for the future.
“My hope is that we can get through this and come back to some sort of normalcy, with as little impact...negative impact as possible..and i think we are going to get there.”
You can find more details about Governor Mike Parson’t plan to reopen the economy here.
