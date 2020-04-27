Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky set to reopen health-care businesses Monday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is partially lifting restrictions in its fight against the coronavirus with the reopening of health-care businesses Monday. Included are health-care clinics, medical and dental offices, optometrists, and physical therapy and chiropractic offices. Also covered are diagnostic, radiology and lab services. The resumption of such services in nursing homes and prisons are not included. Neither are elective surgeries and invasive procedures, which will be allowed to resume later. Dr. Steven Stack, the state’s public health commissioner, says traditional waiting rooms will be closed and everyone in these settings will have to wear masks and practice social distancing. Kentucky has seen at least 4,074 confirmed virus cases and 208 deaths.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOLDIERS
Fort Campbell sends soldiers to help with pandemic relief
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — The 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell has deployed about 10 soldiers from the Kentucky post to New Jersey to help with coronavirus pandemic relief there. The post, located on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line, said the soldiers are logistics experts assigned to the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade. They deployed to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, where they will provide logistical support to medical forces operating in the northeast. The post previously deployed nearly 400 soldiers to help with pandemic relief in the northeast.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BLUEGRASS MUSEUM
Bluegrass museum offers new virtual tour for fans
OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in western Kentucky is encouraging fans to visit by taking a new virtual tour of its exhibits. The museum in Owensboro has been closed to the public for more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic. Officials said in a statement last week that the online tour would be a way to continue reaching out to bluegrass fans around the world. The tour takes visitors through each area of the museum with Executive Director Chris Joslin commenting on exhibits and performing songs significant to different eras.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOME HEALTH CARE
'You are a miracle': Home care is new front in virus fight
NEW YORK (AP) — Home health care is becoming a new front in in the national fight against the COVID-19 virus as some patients come back from hospitals and others strive to keep from going there. Coronavirus care at home has expanded rapidly in the last few weeks, and at least some agencies in most states have told the National Association for Home Care and Hospice they are now taking COVID-19 patients referred after hospitalization or instead of it. The crisis bears challenges and strains for home care, but it’s also a moment of pride for providers who have often felt under-recognized.
GOVERNOR'S COMPANIES-LAWSUIT
Judge orders W.Va. gov's coal companies to pay fines, fees
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge in Kentucky has ordered companies owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to pay more than $1 million in fees and expenses in a lawsuit that accused them of defaulting on a mining contract. The judge on Friday denied a motion by the James C. Justice Companies and subsidiary Kentucky Fuel to reconsider the case and to conduct oral arguments. The companies were ordered in September to pay $35 million to the New London Tobacco Market and Five Mile Energy. In addition to the fees and expenses, the Lexington, Kentucky, law firm representing Justice’s companies were ordered to pay $10,000 to the plaintiffs within 30 days.
AP-FBH-FOOTBALL-PLAYER-KILLED
Louisville football signee shot and killed in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a high school football star who had signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Louisville was fatally shot late Saturday night. Orlando police say Dexter Rentz Jr. was the only one killed when four people were shot in a crime called in to authorities shortly after 11 p.m. The senior wide receiver planned to play for Louisville next season. As a sophomore in 2017, he set a state record when he intercepted five passes in a single game. In a radio interview last year, he said his goal was to grow as a leader and help other "young guys see that there’s more to it than football.”