Ky. takes first step in reopening

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky took its first step in reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Limited healthcare services were reopened on Monday, April 27.
Governor Andy Beshear said health care practitioners can resume non-urgent/emergent health care services, diagnostic radiology and lab services for the following:
- Hospital outpatient settings;
- Health care clinics and medical offices;
- Physical therapy settings, chiropractic offices and optometrists;
- Dental offices (but with enhanced aerosol protections)
This guidance does not apply to long-term care settings, prisons,other industries, elective surgeries or procedures. These will addressed in another phase in reopening.
“From a public health standpoint, from a medical standpoint, we would probably prefer to wait even longer before lifting any restrictions,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Department for Public Health, said. “But we’re trying to balance competing societal needs: people’s need to get back to work, people’s need to perform other important functions in society, people’s need to pursue their lives, with the need to keep people safe.”
This first step at reopening health service is under the Healthy at Work initiative Gov. Beshear introduced to help businesses restart operations safely as efforts continue to battle COVID-19 in communities in the state.
Dr. Stack emphasized that this is a phased, gradual reopening of services and that a COVID-19 surge may require adjustment.
On Sunday, April 26, Gov. Beshear announced there were 202 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths.
Currently, Kentucky has 4,074 COVID-19 cases, including 208 deaths and 1,1511 recovered.
Gov. Beshear is expected to give his next update on Kentucky’s COVID-19 response on Monday, April 27 at 4 p.m.
