Gov. Pritzker preparing Illinois schools for fall classes

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the state is prepared to assist schools in becoming prepared to hold in-person or online classes for the fall.
Gov. Pritzker stated Illinois has funds available to help school districts strengthen e-learning.
“I would encourage administrations and teachers to work very hard to make sure that’s available just in case, and also because i think in the future we will use e-learning more alongside in person learning,” said Gov. Pritzker.
The governor recently suspended all in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester and extended his state’s stay-at-home order until May 30.
The modified extension of the stay-at-home order requires everyone over the age of two to wear masks in public spaces.
Gov. Pritzker will give an update on Illinois’ COVID-19 response at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, April 27.
On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,126 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 59 deaths.
Currently a total of 43,903 individuals have tested positive for the virus in Illinois and 1,933 deaths have been reported.
Approximately 214,952 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Illinois.
