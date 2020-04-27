First Alert: Cloudy Spring day

(KFVS) - A chilly start to your Monday. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Isolated rain and thunderstorms are possible for parts of southeast Missouri in the morning and throughout the day.
Kentucky, Tennessee and most of southern Illinois will stay dry and sunny, until clouds move in during the afternoon.
Highs today will range in the upper 60s to low 70 near Tennessee.
Tonight, cloud cover continues to increase.
There is a chance for isolated rain and thunderstorms tomorrow ahead of a line of storms in the evening through early Wednesday morning. Damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated hail is the primary threat. The risk for a tornado is small, but still possible.
