A few isolated showers today. Strong storms possible late tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing a few scattered light showers across our western counties. These showers should begin to dissipate later this afternoon. Temperatures will be mild with highs reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild. Lows will be in the upper 50s by Tuesday morning. A few isolated showers may move across the area during the early morning hours Tuesday.
Tuesday afternoon will be partly cloudy and breezy with a few isolated storms possible. High temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 70s.
A cold front will move into the area Tuesday evening. Along this front we will see scattered showers and storms. A few of these storms could be severe with gusty winds and hail being the main threats.
