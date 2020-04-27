Comics keep laughs coming even with clubs closed by COVID-19

In this April 20, 2020 photo, a pedestrian walks underneath a marquee advertising a "Laughter is Healing" stand-up comedy livestream event at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles. With comedy clubs closed and concert tours put on hold, comics like Craig Robinson, Tiffany Haddish, Will C and others are keeping the jokes flowing on webcasts and Zoom calls even without the promise of a payday, because they say the laughs are needed now more than ever. (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Invision)