Carbondale H.S. making sure students have equal opportunity to learn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Learning across America is even more challenging right now than sitting in a classroom. That is because everything has gone to virtual learning.
That may mean online, that may mean packets full of work.
For Carbondale High School, they are doing the best they can possibly do.
“We’ve done a really good job of making sure all of our kids have an equal opportunity to learn," said social studies teacher Bryan Lee.
Lee understood that not every student is going to check in virtually, some will need packets of the material so they can learn.
Teachers had to react quickly to learn the new ropes of how the school year was going to finish out.
Lee said “it was the wild west when we first got started.”
Many students are also not enjoying the online classes.
“...most difficult is probably the motivation," said junior Will Bowlby. "When you are in school, it’s like, I’m here might as well do it, but when you are at home or doing something else it’s like, I don’t even really want to get up.”
The common thing for all students and faculty in the Heartland, if not nationally, is they miss their colleagues and friends. Daily lives are not the same.
