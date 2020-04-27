Cape Girardeau hospital recognizes discharged COVID-19 patients with flamingos in fountain

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A flock of flamingos took over the fountain at Saint Francis Healthcare System.
According to the hospital, they are placing a flamingo in the fountain at Entrance 1 in recognition of each inpatient treated in its COVID-19 care unit who has been discharged and is healing at home.
As of Monday, April 27, the hospital said it has treated 61 patients.
They said flamingos symbolize living life to the fullest, and its flock will continue to grow as more patients are discharged home.
In addition, the song “I Feel Good” by James Brown will be played throughout the hospital when a COVID-19 patient is discharged.
