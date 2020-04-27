Bi-County Health reports 1 new COVID-19 case

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of one new positive COVID-19 case within Franklin and Williamson county.
The individual is a male in his 50s from Williamson County.
To date, there have been a total of 26 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 8 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin county of COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 10 have recovered in Williamson county and 5 have recovered in Franklin county.
