Bi-County Health reports 1 new COVID-19 case
By Jessica Ladd | April 27, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 3:46 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of one new positive COVID-19 case within Franklin and Williamson county.

The individual is a male in his 50s from Williamson County.

To date, there have been a total of 26 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 8 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin county of COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 10 have recovered in Williamson county and 5 have recovered in Franklin county.

